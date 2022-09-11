Ohio State Not Concerned After Michael Hall Leaves Win Over Arkansas State With Injury

After having a breakout game in the season-opening win over Notre Dame, redshirt freshman defensive tackle Michael Hall carried that momentum into Saturday’s game against Arkansas State.

Hall recorded three tackles, including a team-high three tackles for loss and one sack, before suffering an upper body injury while rushing the passer midway through the third quarter.

He remained face down on the turf as trainers rushed to check on him, but then walked off the field under his own power before being evaluated on the sideline.

Hall never went to the medical tent, as trainers had him remove his jersey and pads in order to look at his left shoulder. He then watched the remainder of the game – with Buckeyes leading 38-9 at the time – from the bench.

“It’s not something that we expect him to miss any time for,” head coach Ryan Day said. “We’ll see once we get an evaluation on him postgame, but there was no concern coming out of it that it was going be long term.”

Through just over six quarters of play this season, Hall has recorded seven tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and one quarterback hurry. His injury could have been a significant blow for a defensive interior that has otherwise failed to get much pressure, but it appears the Buckeyes will have him back next weekend against Toledo.

“He did it again this week, so that’s good,” Day said. “That’s progress."

