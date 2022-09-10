A Look At Which Football Bowl Subdivision Teams Ohio State Has Never Played

Today’s game between Ohio State and Arkansas State, which kicks off at noon on BTN, represents the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

The Buckeyes have played 1,325 games against 126 different opponents dating back to 1890 and hold a 943-329-53 record in those contests. However, there are 39 Football Bowl Subdivision teams they have never faced – 40 if you count the Red Wolves.

It’s worth noting Ohio State will be able to cross some additional teams off of this list in the coming years, with Western Kentucky on the schedule in 2023, Southern Miss in 2024, UConn in 2025 and Ball State in 2026.

Which teams has Ohio State never played?

ACC (2)

• Georgia Tech, Wake Forest

Big XII (2)

• Iowa State, Kansas

SEC (2)

• Mississippi State, Ole Miss

American (4)

• East Carolina, Memphis, Temple, USF

Conference USA (8)

• Charlotte, FIU, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, North Texas, UTEP, UTSA, Western Kentucky

Mid-American (2)

• Ball State, Central Michigan

Mountain West (5)

• Boise State, Colorado State, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah State

Sun Belt (11)

• Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, Old Dominion, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Texas State

Independents (3)

• Liberty, UConn, UMass

