A Look At Which Football Bowl Subdivision Teams Ohio State Has Never Played
Today’s game between Ohio State and Arkansas State, which kicks off at noon on BTN, represents the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
The Buckeyes have played 1,325 games against 126 different opponents dating back to 1890 and hold a 943-329-53 record in those contests. However, there are 39 Football Bowl Subdivision teams they have never faced – 40 if you count the Red Wolves.
It’s worth noting Ohio State will be able to cross some additional teams off of this list in the coming years, with Western Kentucky on the schedule in 2023, Southern Miss in 2024, UConn in 2025 and Ball State in 2026.
Which teams has Ohio State never played?
ACC (2)
• Georgia Tech, Wake Forest
Big XII (2)
• Iowa State, Kansas
SEC (2)
• Mississippi State, Ole Miss
American (4)
• East Carolina, Memphis, Temple, USF
Conference USA (8)
• Charlotte, FIU, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, North Texas, UTEP, UTSA, Western Kentucky
Mid-American (2)
• Ball State, Central Michigan
Mountain West (5)
• Boise State, Colorado State, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah State
Read More
Sun Belt (11)
• Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, Old Dominion, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Texas State
Independents (3)
• Liberty, UConn, UMass
-----
Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.
-----
You may also like:
Ohio State's Smith-Njigba, Fleming Game-Time Decisions Vs. Arkansas State
What To Watch For In Week 2 Of The 2022 College Football Season
Steelers To Wear Helmet Decal In Honor Of Late Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins
Game Preview: Ohio State Hopes To Keep Building Against Arkansas State
Ohio State's Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Arkansas State During Radio Show
New Orleans Saints Sign Former Ohio State OG Wyatt Davis
-----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNowSI