The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Friday they’ll wear a helmet decal this season in honor of late Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was struck and killed on a South Florida highway in April.

The 24-year-old Haskins, who was a first-round pick of the Washington Redskins in the 2019 NFL Draft, was entering his second season with the Steelers and was expected to compete for the starting job following Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement.

Haskins was in South Florida training with his teammates at the time of the accident. A toxicology report showed he was legally intoxicated, while his widow told a 911 dispatcher that he was walking to get gas when he attempted to cross the highway and was hit by a dump truck.

The Buckeyes honored Haskins, who set numerous school and Big Ten records during his career in Columbus, by wearing a helmet decal with his initials, painting his initials onto the turf at Ohio Stadium, holding a moment of silence and showing a video tribute during April’s Spring Game.

Ohio State redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud also wore a black alternate jersey with Haskins’ name on the back for the opening drive of the game, while a candlelight vigil was held in the rotunda of Ohio Stadium earlier in the week.

The Steelers’ decal, meanwhile, is gold with a No. 3 – Haskins' jersey number in Pittsburgh – in white with a black outline. As shown above on former Ohio State’s defensive lineman Cameron Heyward’s helmet, it will be worn on the left rear side of the helmet, beginning with Sunday's game at the Cincinnati Bengals.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Game Preview: Ohio State Hopes To Keep Building Against Arkansas State

Ohio State's Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Arkansas State During Radio Show

New Orleans Saints Sign Former Ohio State OG Wyatt Davis

Ohio State’s Matthew Jones Overcame 102-Degree Fever Before Notre Dame

Ohio State’s Michael Hall Compared To Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald

Ohio State's Cameron Brown, Ronnie Hickman, J.T. Tuimoloau Talk Arkansas State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!