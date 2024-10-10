Ohio State Offensive Lineman Reveals Mindset Heading Into Oregon Game
As the hype continues to grow around the Ohio State Buckeyes' primetime matchup against the Oregon Ducks in Week 7, offensive lineman Josh Fryar offered some insight into his mindset for the contest.
Fryar made an interesting comment to reporters on Wednesday when asked about the bright lights that will be on Ohio State in Week 7, claiming that he does not like the game being on national television.
"I don't like it on national television, because if you get messed up, everybody knows. The reporter, the announcers, everybody"- Josh Fryar
While social media was sent into a frenzy with Fryar's statement on the primetime matchup, the veteran offensive lineman followed it up with how much experience he's gain from last season.
"But at the same time, you gotta embrace it too. I think last year, personally, when it was a big game, I would shy away from it. But now, I feel more experienced and ready to play the game. And it's a cool environment because you don't ever get to experience anything like this ever again."- Josh Fryar
Outside of the two games against Marshall and Michigan State, Fryar has shown improvements in his pass blocking abilities. Through five games this year, Fryar has allowed three pressures and one sack, which is a dramatic difference from the 13 pressures and five sacks allowed in 2023.
However, the longtime Buckeye will be tested in Week 7 against a highly-touted Oregon pass rush. Led by senior Jordan Burch and sophomore Matayo Uiagalelei, the defensive end duo has combined for 8.5 sacks this year. Burch has lined up everywhere on the line this season, so expect Fryar to see some matchups against the Ducks' star pass rusher.