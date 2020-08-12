BuckeyesNow
Ohio State's Twitter Reaction to Big Ten Postponing Football

Jake Hromada

On Tuesday the Big Ten announced they are postponing the season and that they will review the prospects of playing in the spring.

The announcement sent social media into an uproar with players, fans and media members voicing their displeasure.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields weighed in with just a few short words, "smh.."

Fields was poised to have a breakout year. A Heisman candidate, Fields will be torn on whether or not he'll join his team this spring or opt to train for the NFL Draft. Some may feel that last year was the last Ohio State fans will see of Fields.

Fields was seen walking outside of the Woody Hays Athletic Center but politely declined to comment on today's decision.

Captain and defensive end Jonathon Cooper, like Fields, needed one word to describe his emotions about today's announcement.

Graduate transfer Trey Sermon came to the Buckeyes last spring in hopes to do succeed J.K. Dobbins. Sermon transferred from Oklahoma. Here's his Twitter reaction to today's news.

OSU junior tight end Jeremy Ruckert used his platform on Tuesday to thank Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith and his head coach Ryan Day. 

Graduate student and Buckeye punter Drue Chrisman chimed in with a tweet that a lot of people can agree with, how crazy 2020 has been.

Senior offensive lineman Thayer Munford, who helped OSU's rushing attack finish No. 4 in the nation in yards per game in 2019 (529.9) and No. 3 in points per game (46.9) last year, chimed in. Munford was one of many seniors looking to build up their draft stock this season.

Detroit Lions cornerback and former Buckeye football player Jeff Okudah posted to Twitter his thoughts to the season's postponement.

Okudah was drafted third overall by the Lions in the 2020 NFL Draft and was on the Buckeye roster that fell to Clemson in last year's Fiesta Bowl to Clemson.

Another Ohio State alum Michael Bennett chimed in with his thoughts, do you agree?

Bennett played for Ohio State from 2011-14 and was drafted in the sixth round, 180th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ohio State men's basketball head coach Chris Holtmann tweeted out his support to OSU fall athletes.

Read what challenges Ohio State and others potentially face with a spring sports season here.

