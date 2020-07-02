BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

Jeff Okudah, Vonn Bell Land on Big Ten All-Decade Second Team

Brendan Gulick

The Buckeyes secondary likes to refer to themselves as B.I.A. - or Best In America. It was a bit perplexing that Malik Hooker was the lone representative on the Big Ten First Team All-Decade, considering the Buckeyes have seen seven players taken in the first round of the NFL Draft over the last five years.

As it turns out, two more Buckeyes have been recognized. Jeff Okudah and Vonn Bell have both been selected to the Second Team.

Okudah didn't see much of the field as a freshman, but got some significant time in the 2017 Cotton Bowl victory over the USC Trojans. As a regular rotation player his sophomore season, Okudah played in 13 games and led the team with eight passes defended. During his junior year, he was named a starter for the nation's No. 1 pass defense. He picked off three passes and nine passes defended last fall and finished his Buckeye career with 83 tackles in 35 games played.

Okudah will always be regarded among the great corner backs in Ohio State history. He became the first corner to ever earn unanimous All-America honors. Not surprisingly, Okudah declared for the NFL Draft before he graduated and was selected third overall by the Detroit Lions last April.

Vonn Bell was a critical piece in that 2014 National Championship Team. He led that team with six interceptions. In 2015, Bell was a first-team All-American and went on to be selected by the New Orleans Saints in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. After four seasons with the Saints, he signed earlier this year with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bell racked up 175 tackles and nine interceptions over 36 games as a Buckeye between 2013-2015.

Ohio State Buckeyes Selected for the BTN All-Decade Teams

RB: Ezekiel Elliott (second team)

OL: Wyatt Davis (first team), Billy Price (first team), Taylor Decker (second team) and Pat Elflein (second team)

LB: Ryan Shazier (second team)

CB: Malik Hooker (first team), Jeff Okudah (second team), Vonn Bell (second team)

The Big Ten Football All-Decade Team is selected by college football experts chosen by the Big Ten Network. which will be announcing selections from 2010-19 across BTN social media platforms (Twitter, YouTube, Facebook) throughout the week.

The Big Ten All-Decade Team will continue being released throughout the week as follows:

Thursday: Wide Receivers and Defensive Lineman
Friday: Quarterbacks, Kicker, Punter, All-Purpose and Coach

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ohio State Leads Big Ten with 164 Distinguished Scholars

Ohio State leads the conference for the fifth consecutive year as student-athletes excel off the field. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Kyle McCord Caps Impressive Showing at Elite 11 Camp

Future Buckeye made strong case for MVP honors.

Adam Prescott

Malik Hooker is Big Ten All-Decade Safety

Former Ohio State Buckeye Malik Hooker was named to the Big Ten Network All-Decade Team after an amazing season in 2016. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

"Sticking" to Tradition: History of the Buckeye Helmet Leaf

Ohio State Football has been awarding leaf stickers for over 50 years.

Tyler Stephen

Clemson Football Roster Up to 37 CoVID-19 Cases

The Clemson Tigers football team saw fewer players test positive last week, but they still are dealing with a significant illness. Read more.

Tyler Stephen

Buckeye Breakfast: Emoni Bates Chooses Michigan State Basketball

One of the most hyped high school basketball players in recent memory chose to play for Michigan State on Monday. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Recruiting: Top Cornerback Tony Grimes Commits to North Carolina

No. 1 corner chooses Tar Heels over Ohio State, Texas A&M and Georgia.

Adam Prescott

Former Buckeye Billy Price Earns All-Decade Honors

Billy Price won the Rimington Trophy as the nation's based interior lineman in 2017. Now he's on the All-Decade Team for the Big Ten. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Wyatt Davis Named to Big Ten All-Decade Team

Davis is the first active player to be recognized on the list. He is widely regarded as one of the best lineman in college football. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Jae'Sean Tate Tests Positive for COVID-19, Uncertain for TBT

Big X forward and Ohio State alum will miss at least the first round.

Adam Prescott