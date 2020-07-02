Jeff Okudah, Vonn Bell Land on Big Ten All-Decade Second Team

The Buckeyes secondary likes to refer to themselves as B.I.A. - or Best In America. It was a bit perplexing that Malik Hooker was the lone representative on the Big Ten First Team All-Decade, considering the Buckeyes have seen seven players taken in the first round of the NFL Draft over the last five years.

As it turns out, two more Buckeyes have been recognized. Jeff Okudah and Vonn Bell have both been selected to the Second Team.

Okudah didn't see much of the field as a freshman, but got some significant time in the 2017 Cotton Bowl victory over the USC Trojans. As a regular rotation player his sophomore season, Okudah played in 13 games and led the team with eight passes defended. During his junior year, he was named a starter for the nation's No. 1 pass defense. He picked off three passes and nine passes defended last fall and finished his Buckeye career with 83 tackles in 35 games played.

Okudah will always be regarded among the great corner backs in Ohio State history. He became the first corner to ever earn unanimous All-America honors. Not surprisingly, Okudah declared for the NFL Draft before he graduated and was selected third overall by the Detroit Lions last April.

Vonn Bell was a critical piece in that 2014 National Championship Team. He led that team with six interceptions. In 2015, Bell was a first-team All-American and went on to be selected by the New Orleans Saints in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. After four seasons with the Saints, he signed earlier this year with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bell racked up 175 tackles and nine interceptions over 36 games as a Buckeye between 2013-2015.

Ohio State Buckeyes Selected for the BTN All-Decade Teams

RB: Ezekiel Elliott (second team)

OL: Wyatt Davis (first team), Billy Price (first team), Taylor Decker (second team) and Pat Elflein (second team)

LB: Ryan Shazier (second team)

CB: Malik Hooker (first team), Jeff Okudah (second team), Vonn Bell (second team)

The Big Ten Football All-Decade Team is selected by college football experts chosen by the Big Ten Network. which will be announcing selections from 2010-19 across BTN social media platforms (Twitter, YouTube, Facebook) throughout the week.



The Big Ten All-Decade Team will continue being released throughout the week as follows:

Thursday: Wide Receivers and Defensive Lineman

Friday: Quarterbacks, Kicker, Punter, All-Purpose and Coach

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!