One Ohio State Tight End That Must Get Time In 2024

Jelani Thurman stood out today at camp, catching two notable TDs. The second-year TE has had a good first couple weeks of preseason, but the #Buckeyes are still looking for him to show more consistency.



"If he can, he’ll play for us this season."



READ: https://t.co/SvbHn4m5R1 pic.twitter.com/Ptg0HjlpfC