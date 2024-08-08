One Ohio State Tight End That Must Get Time In 2024
Headed into the 2024 season, there is one position group that has been forgotten about on the offensive side of the ball for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Both the wide receiver room and running back room have been getting a ton of hype due to the immense amount of talent. Both the quarterback room and the offensive line have received attention because of some position battles and uncertainty, while still being coupled with optimism. The tight end room as a result has been the often overlooked group.
Gee Scott Jr. is expected to step up as the starting tight end following the departure of Cade Stover to the NFL. The former wide receiver should be able to offer plenty for the offense as a receiver, but has proven in past years that he is a willing blocker as well. Behind Scott on the depth chart is sophomore Jelani Thurman and senior Ohio transfer Will Kacmarek.
Despite Kacmarek's vast experience with the Bobcats, playing in 27 career games and hauling in 42 receptions for 507 yards and two touchdowns, Thurman is the one that should get the nod as the No. 2 tight end. He also needs to get some time on the field this season.
The 6'6", 258-pound second-year player not only has the frame to offer support as a blocker, but he could turn into a threat as a receiver. Andy Backstrom of Lettermen Row reports that Thurman was a standout at practice on Thursday, making two notable touchdown catches. Despite needing to still show some more consistency, the start of fall camp has been good for the young tight end.
Head coach Ryan Day explained on Thursday that the tight ends are asked to do a lot. "You have to run routes like a receiver, you have to block like an offensive lineman, and you have to protect like a running back, and you have to know all of them. So after the quarterback, the tight ends are probably asked to do the most things."
Despite needing to know how to do a lot and execute each task at a high level, Day seems to feel confident in the potential that Thurman possesses. "So (Jelani) needs to continue to work in the meeting rooms to make sure that when he gets on the field, he knows exactly what he's doing because we see a huge ceiling in him."
With Thurman's high ceiling comes the need to get him on the field. Not that he will take significant reps away from Gee Scott Jr., who has displayed the ability to do all aspects well, but to add another wrinkle to the offense and further Thurman's development. Perhaps the receiving ability and size of Thurman could lead to him becoming an asset in the red zone. In heavy sets, he could also potentially be a valuable blocker.
Day did go on to explain that Thurman will "play for us this season" if he can show some more consistency. This is excellent news for Ohio State in 2024 and the future. Thurman has the kind of potential to become an asset even at the NFL level, but in order to get there he will first need to make an impact at Ohio State.
Hopefully Thurman's bright flashes do turn into something more consistent because getting him on the field should be a priority. The more well-rounded the offense is the better the outlook for 2024 as a team.