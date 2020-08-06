Buckeyes Ranked No. 2 in Preseason USA Today Coaches Poll
Adam Prescott
Ohio State will begin its new college football campaign ranked No. 2 in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll, as presented through USA Today, as announced Thursday afternoon by the organization.
The Buckeyes are slotted only behind Clemson atop the list of 25 teams. Alabama (3), Georgia (4) and defending national champion LSU (5) follow.
Clemson, preseason national favorites for the second year in a row, received 38 of a possible 65 first-place votes. The Buckeyes topped 17 ballots while Alabama and LSU also grabbed a handful of first-place projections.
See below for the entire preseason Top 25:
1 – Clemson (38)
2 – Ohio State (17)
3 – Alabama (4)
4 – Georgia
5 – LSU (6)
6 – Oklahoma
7 – Penn State
8 – Florida
9 – Oregon
10 – Notre Dame
11 – Auburn
12 – Wisconsin
13 – Texas A&M
14 – Texas
15 – Michigan
16 – Oklahoma State
17 – USC
18 – Minnesota
19 – North Carolina
20 – Utah
21 – Central Florida
22 – Cincinnati
23 – Iowa
24 – Virginia Tech
25 – Iowa State
Six Big Ten schools garnered spots in these national rankings one day after the league announced its new/revised schedule for 2020. Ohio State, defending conference champions, is slated to commence the season come Thursday, September 3 at Illinois. The Buckeyes launched preseason training camp today.
Ohio State went 13-1 last season, posting all victories by a double-digit margin before dropping the wild 29-23 thriller to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl.
