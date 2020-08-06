Buckeyes Ranked No. 2 in Preseason USA Today Coaches Poll

Ohio State will begin its new college football campaign ranked No. 2 in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll, as presented through USA Today, as announced Thursday afternoon by the organization.

The Buckeyes are slotted only behind Clemson atop the list of 25 teams. Alabama (3), Georgia (4) and defending national champion LSU (5) follow.

Clemson, preseason national favorites for the second year in a row, received 38 of a possible 65 first-place votes. The Buckeyes topped 17 ballots while Alabama and LSU also grabbed a handful of first-place projections.

See below for the entire preseason Top 25:

1 – Clemson (38)

2 – Ohio State (17)

3 – Alabama (4)

4 – Georgia

5 – LSU (6)

6 – Oklahoma

7 – Penn State

8 – Florida

9 – Oregon

10 – Notre Dame

11 – Auburn

12 – Wisconsin

13 – Texas A & M

14 – Texas

15 – Michigan

16 – Oklahoma State

17 – USC

18 – Minnesota

19 – North Carolina

20 – Utah

21 – Central Florida

22 – Cincinnati

23 – Iowa

24 – Virginia Tech

25 – Iowa State





Six Big Ten schools garnered spots in these national rankings one day after the league announced its new/revised schedule for 2020. Ohio State, defending conference champions, is slated to commence the season come Thursday, September 3 at Illinois. The Buckeyes launched preseason training camp today.

Ohio State went 13-1 last season, posting all victories by a double-digit margin before dropping the wild 29-23 thriller to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl.

