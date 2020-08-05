As a result of Ohio State’s season opener now being scheduled two days earlier, the Buckeye football program will be opening preseason training camp tomorrow (August 6) instead of Friday.

Ohio State was originally scheduled to commence the 2020 campaign on Saturday, September 5 against Bowling Green before the sweeping COVID-19 pandemic forced a variety of modifications. The first of those was the Big Ten eliminating non-conference play and implementing a league-only model.

The Buckeyes are now slated to begin its 10-game schedule on Thursday, September 3 at Illinois in Champaign.

The Big Ten is certainly being thorough and doing all that it can, although commissioner Kevin Warren was also very straightforward and realistic Wednesday morning shortly after the new schedule release.

“There is no guarantee that we will have fall sports or a football season,” Warren said. “Just because we are releasing a schedule does not mean we are just going to push forward and ignore medical protocols. We are being very methodical in our thought process.”

OHIO STATE’S FULL SCHEDULE

BIG TEN COVID-19 MEDICAL PROTOCOLS

“We are hopeful that this (10-game schedule) builds an opportunity for us to remain as flexible as we can,” Warren added while being interviewed on the Big Ten Network “If something were to happen, we have flexibility with open dates throughout the schedule and on the back end. We would be able to collapse some of those earlier dates.”

