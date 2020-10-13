Reviewing the Buckeye Quarterback Room Behind Justin Fields

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is one of the best overall players in college football and will certainly be in the Heisman Trophy mix once again. The junior signal caller accounted for 51 total touchdowns last season and is deservedly getting a slew of preseason attention.

But, what does the Buckeye quarterback room look like behind Fields right now? As we know in football, any backup is just one play away from instantly becoming the starter. This aspect is only further enhanced nowadays with challenges surrounding the CoVID-19 pandemic.

“In reality, these are different times,” said Corey Dennis, in his first year as quarterbacks coach after spending two in senior quality control. “In the past, guys would just prepare to be backups. But look what just happened with Cam Newton. It could truly happen tomorrow and, more than ever, you don’t know when your number might be called. Everyone in that room is preparing like they are going to be the starter.”

C.J. Stroud Jack Miller III Gunner Hoak Justin Fields

Ohio State currently has seven quarterbacks on the roster, with highly-touted true freshmen C.J. Stroud (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.) and classmate Jack Miller III (Scottsdale, Ariz.) garnering the most attention competing for the No. 2 spot. Stroud, a top-50 recruit nationally who earned MVP honors at the 2019 Elite 11 Camp in Texas, appears to be the front-runner.

“They are both doing really well,” Dennis explained when asked about the freshmen duo. “Both have good days and bad days. They are grinders, extremely talented and are diving in wanting to know the offense. They currently have a great guy to look up to (in Justin).”

Graduate signal caller Gunner Hoak (Dublin, Ohio) is back along with Danny Vanatsky, J.P. Andrade and Jagger LaRoe.

Due to the pandemic, live reps have been hard to come by regarding the position. They have talked about it, and watched film, and flipped through endless diagrams, and handled walkthroughs to continue building knowledge of a fairly complex passing game and not become overwhelmed by the playbook.

Whether it be deciding who to have ready as the No. 2 quarterback, or who might go in first during a blowout to gain experience, remains to be seen.

“We are still evaluating all of that,” Dennis added. “I will have more conversations with Coach (Ryan) Day and Coach (Kevin) Wilson to approach weekly scenarios. We will do what’s best for us this year and also continue growing guys long term. For now, let’s just hope we keep a guy like Justin on the field.”

