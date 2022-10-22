Ryan Day's Press Conference After Ohio State Pummeled Iowa, 54-10

So much for the debate on rust vs. rest with a mid-season bye week.

Despite the fact they faced the best defense they've seen all year, Ohio State just completely annihilated the Iowa Hawkeyes 54-10 on Saturday afternoon.

The Silver Bullet defense dismantled Iowa's hopeless offense, taking the ball away five times on turnovers, plus three additional times on failed fourth down conversions.

C.J. Stroud struggled a little bit by his own standards, thanks in large part to a Hawkeye defense that is truly elite. But he got stronger as the game progressed and as Ohio State wore down the Black and Gold with its relentless attack. Ohio State still managed to score 54 points against one of the top defenses in the nation.

The Buckeye D also had its best performance of the season. Iowa didn't score an offensive touchdown and barely averaged more than 2.0 yards per play.

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as Ryan Day and two of his players step to the podium to address the media after a seventh straight win to open the 2022 season.

