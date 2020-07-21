BuckeyesNow
Shaun Wade on Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

Brendan Gulick

Shaun Wade is Ohio State's top returning defensive player and it comes as no surprise that he continues to receive national recognition heading into the season.

Wade was placed on the 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List on Tuesday. The Award is given annually by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), in conjunction with the Charlotte Touchdown Club. This year's list consisted of 98 players from 66 schools in all 10 Division I FBS conferences.

The comprehensive list is available here.

If Wade wins the award this year, he would become the third Buckeye to ever do so. Chase Young earned the honor last year and James Laurinaitis won it back in 2006. No school has ever had back-to-back winners.

Last season as a sophomore, Wade played the inside cornerback position as teammates Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette locked down the outside. At the end of this upcoming season, Wade is expected to grade out as one of the top corners in the country this year and is a projected first round talent in a future NFL Draft. 

Even as the third cornerback in a talented Ohio State secondary, Wade earned third-team All-Big Ten honors by both the coaches in the media. In 14 games last season, he collected three turnovers -- one interception and two forced fumbles.

The FWAA has chosen a National Defensive Player of the Year since 1993. In 1995, the FWAA named the award in honor of the legendary two-way player from the University of Minnesota. Nagurski dominated college football, then became a star for professional football's Chicago Bears in the 1930s. Bronislaw "Bronko" Nagurski is a charter member of both the College Football and Pro Football Halls of Fame.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935.

The National College Football Awards Association will roll out watch lists over a two week stretch for all of the major national awards. They include:

July 13 - Bednarik Award (watch list includes Shaun Wade)

July 14 - Davey O'Brien Award (includes Justin Fields)

July 15 - Doak Walker Award

July 16 - Biletnikoff Award (includes Chris Olave)

July 17 - John Mackey Award (includes Luke Farrell)

July 20 - Butkus Award (includes Pete Werner, Tuf Borland and Baron Browning) and Paycom Jim Thorpe Award (includes Shaun Wade)

July 21 - Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Outland Trophy

July 22 - Lou Groza Award and Ray Guy Award

July 23 - Paul Hornung Award and Wuerffel Trophy

July 24 - Maxwell Award

