Shocking Way Ohio State Can Get Over Michigan Hump
Coming into this year's edition of "The Game", the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes were heavy favorites over the Michigan Wolverines. Despite being on the road and going up against an Ohio State team desperate to beat their rival after a three-year slump, the 6-5 Wolverines pulled off the upset 13-10.
This was a defensive battle in the cold and Ohio State had every opportunity to take control of this game yet squandered their chances. Jayden Fielding missed two field goals inside 38 yards, Will Howard threw two bad interceptions and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly was adamant about running the ball up the middle on first down when Ohio State was getting no push against Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant.
It is clear that Ohio State has a severe case of the yips at the moment when it comes to Michigan. So what is the answer to getting over this hurdle?
Firing Ryan Day is not the answer despite that being the current cry from many Ohio State fans and even a lot of media. Day is an excellent recruiter, a good coach who wins a lot of games (67-10) and he has enough humility to relinquish control of certain aspects when he thinks it best helps the team. A perfect example of this was giving up offensive play calling duties to Chip Kelly in order to manage the team and focus on the team as a whole. Not all coaches are willing to do that but the best coaches put their ego aside for the good of the team.
To be fully transparent, if Ohio State lets go of Day, they will not be finding a better head coach. It will either be a step back or a lateral move in the long run. Although Day should stay, he, his coaching staff and entire program need to make a major change when it comes to dealing with Michigan.
The answer to getting over the Michigan hump is to stop caring about Michigan and obsessing over this game. It is clearly consuming everyone in this program and has caused this team to play uptight and not look like themselves on the field. Treating this matchup like any other game could result in Ohio State getting out of their own way - playing loose, having some fun and actually using their weapons on the outside instead of trying to beat the Wolverines at their own game.
For the traditionalists out there, the notion of not caring much about the best rivalry in college football seems outlandish. However, as the entire college football landscape has changed, "The Game" truly doesn't matter all that much.
For a long time, this matchup to end the regular season has had major National Championship implications and College Football Playoff implications. During the BCS era, losing one regular season game typically killed the dream of a national title that season. In the recent four-team playoff format, two losses often meant being on the outside looking in at a playoff birth. "The Game" was not just a heated rivalry but often the difference between a shot at history or just another wasted season.
Now that Division I college football has adopted a 12-team playoff format along with NIL, we are already witnessing powerhouse programs lose several games left and right. The Georgia Bulldogs have lost twice and the Alabama Crimson Tide have dropped three games. The Bulldogs are still firmly in a playoff spot despite not looking all that great and the Crimson Tide still has a glimmer of hope pending other results going their way.
In an expanded Big Ten Conference with plenty of strong teams, a two loss team should virtually be a lock for the playoffs. One or two three loss teams may also be able to sneak in depending on the year. For Ohio State, it is hard to imagine that they will regularly enter "The Game" at anything less than 11-0 or 10-1. This means that the outcome will typically have no significant impact on the Buckeyes other than seeding.
Ultimately, a National Championship should be more important than beating Michigan. Doing both is desired but a trophy and bragging rights over all of college football is the pinnacle of success.
For Ohio State this year, losing to Michigan hurts but it does give them time to rest by not needing to play in the Big Ten Championship. In a grueling NFL-like schedule, time to rest might not be a bad thing as this team prepares for a deep playoff run.
The players, coaches and even the fans for that matter can let frustrations simmer and focus on the true task at hand. "The Game" used to be the major task at hand because it stood in the way of the end goals, but this year it should not have been the major task at hand and it really never will be again.
Ohio State will always hate Michigan. Michigan will always hate Ohio State. Even though the hate is real, this historic rivalry no longer means much more than a game versus Penn State or even Indiana for that matter.
In the NFL the Super Bowl winner could have lost to their most hated division rival twice in the same year and still claimed the ultimate prize. As college football becomes more and more like the NFL, programs must adapt to that mentality.
If Ohio State does that, they will start winning a lot of matchups versus the Wolverines again. However, a loss should not derail a season or be a cause for panic. The self-imposed pressure needs to be altered inside the building and outside for the Buckeyes to make significant strides.