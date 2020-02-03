Spielman and Hooley podcast: Ohio State handles IU

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast includes analysis of the Chiefs win over San Francisco in the Super Bowl, our view of the Super Bowl halftime show, OSU hoops' win over Indiana and a host of reviews and emails.

Thanks for listening to our content.

Total listens since we began would more than fill Ohio Stadium. That's pretty cool, and very humbling. Very nice of you to make time for us.

You can review our podcast on iTunes. Here's a tutorial: http://pleasereviewmypodcast.com/spielman-and-hooley/

Today:

Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City makes envisioning a Super Bowl difficult for Bruce the Browns Fan;

This game, like all games, boiled down to a handful of decisive plays

San Francisco made a bad defensive decision and it proved costly

Kyle Shanahan's Super Bowl resume includes some crunch-time failures that undermine his reputation as the NFL's best play-caller.

Nick Bosa got held on the biggest play of the game, but that's how they called -- or didn't call -- this game

Was this the first NFL game all season in which zero offensive holding penalties were called

Ohio State gets a must win over Indiana

There are actually people who own and wear those Hoosier candy-striped warm-up pants and think it's a good look.

Chris Holtmann defends D.J. Carton

The reviews are flowing freely today.

An email prompts Chris to ask Bruce a hard-hitting question about adversity

Spiels shares about hope, and how it's more than wish

We're back on Wednesday with conversation about OSU hoops' trip to Michigan, Baker Mayfield's Super Bowl interview and the Big Ten's proposal that all Division I athletes be given a one-time, waiver-free transfer. What would that mean to football and basketball?

Find out more at https://spielman-and-hooley.pinecast.co