Spielman & Hooley: Comparing Chase Young, Bosa Boys

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast includes discussion about the latest auction item Chris is offering to fund $1,000 COVID-19 relief drawings every Friday, the Browns unveiling new uniforms, Chase Young's comparison to Joey and Nick Bosa, Jeff Okudah's timeline as an elite NFL player, Notre Dame's athletic director weighing in on college football without fans and an evaluation of OSU coach Chris Holtmann and other coaches hired at the same time.

Email the show at spielmanhooleypodcast@gmail.com

Spiels puts his second and final Big Ten championship ring on the auction block to fund COVID-19 relief drawings.

We pull four winners of $250 each from your nominations.

The Browns unveil new uniforms.

There's only so much you can do with orange and brown.

Browns chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta talks about the draft and reveals nothing.

Chase Young will likely go No. 2 in the draft to Washington, giving OSU a Top 5 pass-rush pick for the third time in five years.

Joey and Nick Bosa provide an interesting comparable to Young.

What the Bosas have proven experts at doing that Young still has to master.

Jeff Okudah is destined to be the first cornerback selected.

The learning curve Okudah will face his first year in the league.

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick isn't crazy about playing an entire college football season without fans.

There might be a way to build social distancing into football seating in stadiums.

Chris Holtmann invited others to grade him, so we took a look at the numbers of every program whose coach was hired the same spring/summer as Holtmann.

There's a trump card Holtmann can play on anyone who thinks Ohio State's program has underachieved under his direction or is in trouble, given recent transfers.

A passing grade today doesn't guarantee one in the future.

A chance for compassion amid difficult circumstances brought on by COVID-19 precautions.

Nominate someone for our weekly cash drawings to benefit those impacted by COVID-19 via email to spielmanhoolepodcast@gmail.com

Remember, you don't have to give cash or money to give to others. You can give encouragement, inspiration, hope, forgiveness, etc., and you can do it via text messaging, email, telephone or conventional mail service.

