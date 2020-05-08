Spielman & Hooley: Tom Ryan Explains, 'Chosen Suffering'

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast focuses on an Oregon health order that portends trouble for normal conditions to apply to Ohio State's Sept. 12 trip to Autzen Stadium, the release of the Bengals and Browns schedules, Jim Harbaugh's plan to alter the NFL Draft and make it more player-friendly, a visit with OSU wrestling coach Tom Ryan.

Subscribe on Apple podcasts:

Email the show at spielmanhooleypodcast@gmail.com and follow Spielman and Hooley on Facebook and Instagram or at spielmanandhooley.com

Follow us on Patreon.

Also, please review our podcast on iTunes. Here is a tutorial if you need it:

Ohio State is scheduled to play at Oregon on Sept. `12. That's just one week after the Buckeyes open at home against Bowling Green, and within the time frame of a state health order suggesting fans should not attend mass events or that those events should be cancelled.

The space between now and the kickoff at Autzen allows for plenty of progress in the battle against COVID 19.

The NFL announces its schedule for the coming season.

The Bengals have a winnable opener that could put Joe Burrow against Justin Herbert.

The Browns get a tough draw, getting a road trip to Baltimore out of the game.

Cincinnati will play on the road at Cleveland on Thursday night in Week 2.

Cleveland better have a playoff berth sewn up before December, given that four of its last five games are on the road and the home game is against the Ravens.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has a plan to return college players who declare for the NFL Draft and don't get selected to return to school.

OSU wrestling coach Tom Ryan joins the show to discuss how his team is coping with being barred from campus until at least June 1.

Ryan has a new book coming out, called, Chosen Suffering. There will be a Facebook Live event on May 17 to assist in the launch.

Nominate someone for our weekly cash drawings to benefit those impacted by COVID-19 via email to spielmanhoolepodcast@gmail.com

Remember, you don't have to give cash or money to give to others. You can give encouragement, inspiration, hope, forgiveness, etc., and you can do it via text messaging, email, telephone or conventional mail service.

Follow us on Facebook.

Follow us on Instagram:

Subscribe on Apple podcasts:

Subscribe on Spreaker:

Email the show at spielmanhooleypodcast@gmail.com and follow Spielman and Hooley on Facebook and Instagram or at spielmanandhooley.com.

For the latest on Ohio State follow BruceHooley.com on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.