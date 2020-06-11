Justin Fields, Wyatt Davis and Shaun Wade Named Preseason All-Americans

Columbus, Ohio - The countdown to September 5th for the opener against Bowling Green stands at 86 days, but three Ohio State Buckeyes made news today as the best in college football at their respective positions.

Right guard Wyatt Davis was selected as a first-team preseason All-American while quarterback Justin Fields and cornerback Shaun Wade were selected as second-team preseason All-Americans by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, one of the five voting bodies that determines consensus All-Americans at the end of the season.

There are 33 different teams represented on the two All-American teams, which are comprised of 50 total players. The other eight Big Ten selections include: Wisconsin offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (first team), Iowa placekicker Kieth Duncan (first team), Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons (first team), Purdue kick returner Rondale Moore (first team), Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman (second team), Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth (second team), Northwestern offensive lineman Rashawn Slater (second team) and Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher (second team).

Davis is a Bellflower, California native and was named a First Team All-American by three different outlets last year. He is one of three returners for the Buckeyes on the offensive line this fall.

Fields is coming off one of the best seasons in program history during his first year as a Buckeye. He was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy last year and is the reigning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year.

Wade is set to begin his fourth year in the program after a red-shirt season in 2017. After Damon Arnette, Jeff Okudah and Jordan Fuller were drafted last April, Wade is the most experienced returning defensive back this fall. He has played in 27 games the last two years. He was a third team All-Big Ten selection in 2019.

