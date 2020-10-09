Tyreke Smith Ready to Tackle Junior Season

Going the extra mile.



For Ohio State junior defensive end Tyreke Smith, that is not only how the Buckeyes are going to defeat their opponent every Saturday… but the challenges that come along with it. The 6-foot-4, 267-pound lineman has encountered several obstacles since becoming a Buckeye in 2018.

Since emerging on the scene as a freshman, Smith has made appearances in 15 games and accounted for 21 total tackles. The Northeast Ohio native was ranked as a top-50 player nationally coming out of Cleveland Heights High School in the 2018 cycle. Many are now hoping this year, his third collegiate season, is a breakout one.

“This year is really important, being my junior year,” Smith told reporters on Wednesday. “I have been hurt for a little bit and been taking time on my body, trying to go about it differently. Eat different, make sure I’m good off the field in terms of my injuries, and stuff like that. Getting into the treatment room for extra work.”

Getting better has been a trend for Smith, a 2x OSU Scholar-Athlete majoring in sport industry. He had nine stops (one solo, eight assisted) during his inaugural campaign and then, in just eight outings last fall, registered five tackles for loss — three of which came from sacks. He also added two passes defended.

“I’ve been working hard, honing in on what coach [Larry Johnson] is saying,” Smith continued. “Listening to him and learning all that I can. Do extra. Watch extra film. Whatever I can do to get better.”

Aside from the task of staying healthy, Smith has been doing his homework on how to become a better player.

“I am trying to become more of a student of the game,” he added. “Watching tape after practice, seeing things with coaches on what I can do better (in terms of) violent hands, get-offs, low pads … all that.”

Time will soon tell if Smith becomes the dominant end Ohio State recruited three years ago. He, along with positional teammates such as Zach Harrison, Tyler Friday and others, are looking to carry on the success of recent standouts like Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa and Chase Young.

Buckeye faithful will see their offseason work come to the forefront on Oct. 24 against Nebraska inside the Horseshoe.

