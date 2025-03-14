Former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer Drops Major Revelation About Shedeur Sanders
The 2025 NFL Draft is just six short weeks away and teams are beginning to finalize their plans on how they will improve their rosters heading into the 2025 NFL season. For a few teams at the top of the draft, a name that is absolutely being discussed in the war room is Shedeur Sanders.
Week after week, Sanders was one of the biggest stories in all of college football for good reason. In addition to being Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur played really good football for Coloradio in 2024.
Shedeur handled the weekly pressure and put together a very impressive season. He finished with 4,134 yards on 74 percent completions, 37 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions. He put himself in contention to be the first quarterback off the board in the final week of April at the NFL Draft.
In the weeks since the NFL Combine however, it appears Sanders has been falling down many draft boards. Whether it's just a smoke screen or if it's actually true, the narrative is starting to pick up steam. On Thursday, former Ohio State Buckeye head coach Urban Meyer joined Colin Cowherd's 'The Herd' to weigh in on the matter.
"The reason he is slipping is because they are looking at the competition that he played. I don't know if I necessarily agree with that because what I saw, I saw a guy that was athletic enough to get out of trouble, a live arm, stays alive (and) competes his butt off and he's always on the run because his offensive line struggled."
Meyer is the authority on this topic because he built a career out of identifying and developing quarterbacks at the collegiate level. He also had a front-row seat to many of Shedeur's games when FOX Big Noon Kickoff was in Boulder over the past two years. He has watched Shedeur up close and knows exactly what he brings to the table.
When Urban Meyer talks, everyone should listen. He believes that Shedeur has what it takes to be a solid NFL quarterback. His success (or lack thereof) will be determined by the situation he is drafted into, not the skillset that he brings to the table.
Regardless of who picks him, Sanders has the vote of confidence of one of the great college coaches of all time.