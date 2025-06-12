Urban Meyer Reveals Key Secret to Ohio State Buckeyes’ Success
The Ohio State Buckeyes are coming off a national championship, winning the first 12-team College Football Playoff. They were among the favorites at the start of the event, but with teams like Oregon and Texas at the top of the pecking order as well, the Buckeyes weren't the surefire favorite to win it all.
That said, Ohio State built a roster with its NIL allottment that had talent from all over the country, and it had some of the best players at a few key positions. The Buckeyes arguably had the best receiver in the country last season in Jeremiah Smith and the best defensive back in Caleb Downs, both of which will be back this season. They also had double-digit players get drafted which shows their depth of talent throughout their roster.
Former head coach, Urban Meyer, who had immense success in his own right in Columbus, broke down what made the roster accumulation at Ohio State different and how the program continues to separate itself from others moving into an unprecedented era of college athletics.
The Buckeyes are still among the premier programs in the country for both incoming recruits and transfer players. Last season's roster was a perfect example of their success in both realms as Smith came in and immediately contributed as a freshman while the team was led by former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard.
Meyer touches base on their recruiting process, speaking on the level that they can bring in quality talent. However, he also makes a key statement in regards to the culture at Ohio State. The Buckeyes, as he notes, have not added good players because they weren't a great fit for their culture, and having that motto has likely been what has kept them among the best programs in the country on an yearly basis.