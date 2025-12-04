Why Ohio State should play its best players in Big Ten Championship game despite locking up playoff seed

One of the major storylines leading up to the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday is the health of some key Ohio State players.

Wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate both played in the Buckeyes' victory over Michigan last week, though they were both dealing with injuries leading up to the contest. Tate missed three games before the Michigan matchup, while Smith sat out the game before that due to undisclosed injuries.

Both players performed well against the Wolverines, but if they’re not at full strength, should Ohio State still consider playing them this weekend in a game that doesn't impact its chances of making the College Football Playoffs?

Ohio State has likely secured a bye in the College Football Playoff, even if it falls to Indiana this weekend. However, the Buckeyes shouldn't approach the game much like NFL teams do in Week 18 when they’ve already clinched a playoff spot.

Since Tate and Smith played and didn’t appear to have any issues against Michigan, they should definitely be out there for the Big Ten title.

There will be discussions about the Buckeyes potentially resting their top players since the outcome of the game could likely only drop Ohio State's playoff seed from No. 1 to No. 3. However, winning the Big Ten Championship is crucial for every player and coach in the locker room.

Each season, Ohio State has three main objectives: to defeat Michigan, to win the Big Ten Championship and to secure the national title. The Buckeyes have already secured their first goal by beating Michigan, and now it's time for them to tackle their second challenge against Indiana.

Ohio State hasn't claimed the Big Ten Championship title since 2020, and it's uncertain when it will have the opportunity to compete in the game again.

The Big Ten isn't what it used to be after adding USC, Oregon, UCLA and Washington last season. Since the conference is now much deeper and there are so many different tiebreakers, Ohio State might struggle to secure a spot in the Big Ten title game for a few more seasons. That’s why the Buckeyes must put in their utmost effort to secure a win this weekend.

Ohio State is aiming to be recognized as one of the top teams in college football history, and winning the conference title game is crucial to getting the Buckeyes' name in that conversation.

The Buckeyes should put their best players on the field and aim for a victory against Indiana while hoping to avoid any significant injuries.