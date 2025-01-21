WATCH: Jeremiah Smith Gets Ohio State On The Board In The National Championship
After giving up a touchdown on the opening drive, the Ohio State Buckeyes respond with a touchdown of their own thanks to freshman standout Jeremiah Smith.
Quarterback Will Howard led Buckeyes offense to an 11-play, 75 yard drive that was capped off with an eight yard pass to Jeremiah Smith to tie the National Championship at seven.
Smith has been nothing short but incredible this season, as he broke multiple school records in his first collegiate season. The former five-star wideout came into Monday's contest with 71 receptions for 1,227 yards and 14 touchdowns. He continued his phenomenal regular season with two stellar performances in the CFP, as he combined for 290 yards and four touchdowns against Tennessee and Oregon.
However, Smith struggled in his last contest against the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl. While Ohio State enjoyed a 28-14 victory, the young talent only recorded one catch for three yards. Texas' defense did an tremendous job of bracketing Smith and making him a non-factor in the matchup.
Many believed that the Notre Dame defense would replicate the same game plan in the National Championship. But Smith was not faced during the first drive, as he finished the first Ohio State possession with two catches for 15 yards while going up against cornerbacks Christian Gray and Leonard Moore.
Howard also did a solid job, completing all five of his passing attempts for 46 yards. On top of Howard's efficent play through the air, running back TreVeyon Henderson ended the drive with three carries for 24 yards.