WATCH: Ohio State Buckeyes RB CJ Donaldson Scores First Touchdown Against Texas
We got life in Columbus.
The Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day, in their most pivotal game of the 2025 college football season, were able to strike first in the middle of the second quarter. On the 13th play of the eight-minute drive by the Buckeyes, former West Virginia and newly-transferred running back CJ Donaldson was able to punch it in for the one yard line on fourth and goal, giving Ohio State a seven-point lead.
As a former underrated recruit out of high school, Donaldson established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the running game for the Mountaineers in 2024. He finished with 734 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 163 carries. And with the Buckeyes losing their star running back duo of TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins off to the NFL, Day made the move to sign the power back out of the transfer portal.
Donaldson's Role
Donaldson, at 6-foot-2, 220 lbs, is the perfect complimentary back to sophomore James Peoples due to his tough running style he displayed in the red zone. Ohio State fans' were able to get a glimpse of Peoples last season after he finished the year with 197 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just 49 carries. His big-play ability, along with Donaldson tough running style makes for a solid one-two punch on the ground for the Buckeyes.
It's clear that Day and newly-promoted offensive coordinator Brian Hartline are emphasizing the run game this season in order to settle in their new starting quarterback, Julian Sayin. The redshirt freshman came way of the transfer portal alongside star safety Caleb Downs from Alabama. Despite waiting behind forming starting quarterback Will Howard, Sayin was thrown into a tough matchup to kick off his colligate career. This forces Day and Hartline to rely on the new run game for the Ohio State.