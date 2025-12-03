Ohio State's Ryan Day explains how Julian Sayin has evolved over first season

Ohio State has had several players make significant strides this season. One standout is linebacker Arvell Reese, who has the potential to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Another promising player is quarterback Julian Sayin, who could also land the top spot in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Sayin is currently a redshirt freshman and is in his first season as the starting quarterback. Head coach Ryan Day highlighted the significant improvements he observed from his young player since the Texas game in Week 1.

"Maybe he doesn't look different to you, but the guy who played against Texas and the guy who came off that field on Saturday (in Ann Arbor) looked like two different people to me," Day said on Tuesday.

Ryan Day on Julian Sayin's continued growth as the trigger man for Ohio State's offense:



Sayin had only thrown 12 passing attempts in college football before the matchup with Texas on Labor Day weekend.

The Longhorns entered the season as the top-ranked team and boast some of the best defensive players in college football, including standout pass rusher Colin Simmons and linebacker Anthony Hill Jr.

Sayin's first start in college football was bound to be challenging, and Day made sure to protect his young quarterback from unnecessary risks. Sayin completed 13 out of 20 passes for 126 yards and threw one touchdown.

There weren't many deep throw attempts from Sayin in the game, but fast forward to the Week 14 matchup against Michigan, and Sayin resembled a completely different quarterback.

Sayin recorded 233 passing yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

Three pivotal plays from Sayin demonstrated just how much he has developed since Week 1. The first occurred on Ohio State's opening drive, where Sayin threw an interception deep in Buckeye territory but showed remarkable poise by not letting it shake his confidence.

The other two plays were highlight reel moments, particularly a remarkable 35-yard touchdown pass from Sayin to wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. This impressive throw on a crucial 4th and 5 in the second quarter put Ohio State ahead with a 10-6 lead.

In the third quarter, Sayin connected with Carnell Tate for a spectacular 50-yard touchdown pass, extending the Buckeyes' lead to 24-9.

Sayin has accomplished so much this season that he has become a strong candidate for the Heisman Trophy, and he could bring home the award next week. However, before that can happen, he'll need to secure a victory in the Big Ten Championship against Indiana this Saturday.