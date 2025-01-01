WATCH: Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith Scores Second Touchdown Against Oregon
Ohio State's freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith does it again.
This time, quarterback Will Howard found the young wideout for a 42-yard touchdown to give the Buckeyes a 24-0 lead over the Oregon Ducks in the 2024 Rose Bowl.
On the first drive of the contest, Howard found Smith for a huge 45-yard touchdown. The big-time play came shortly after Howard connected with tight end Gee Scott Jr. for a 30-yard completion to start the offensive drive.
Smith's incredible performance so far comes as no surprise, as the true freshman lead the team in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns this season. He finished with six catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns in the team's quarterfinals matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers.
Smith told reporters earlier this week that he asked co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline to push him before the home matchup against the Volunteers.
"I feel like I played a great game. We just started with the weeks off in practice, and just telling Coach Hartline that I want to be challenged. These weeks that we've been off, I went up to him before we had the senior tackle and I pulled him aside like 'Coach, I want you to challenge me this week."- Jeremiah Smith
With the season on the line, Smith has stepped up against the Ducks' defensive, as the young wideout has over 150 receiving yards throughout the first two quarters of play. The winner of this year's Rose Bowl will take on the Texas Longhorns in the CFP semifinals.