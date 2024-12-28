Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith Discusses Win Over Tennessee, Oregon Matchup
The Ohio State Buckeyes completely dominated in the team's first matchup in the 2024 College Football Playoffs against the Tennessee Volunteers, 42-17. While everyone executed at a high level during the contest, it was freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith that stood out once again on the offensive side of the ball.
Smith told reporters on Friday that he asked co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline in the weeks before the round one matchup that he wanted to be challenged in practice.
"I feel like I played a great game. We just started with the weeks off in practice, and just telling Coach Hartline that I want to be challenged. These weeks that we've been off, I went up to him before we had the senior tackle and I pulled him aside like 'Coach, I want you to challenge me this week.'- Jeremiah Smith
The hard work in practice prior to the Tennessee game paid off for the young wideout, as Smith finished the contest with six catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns. His performance on Saturday led him to becoming the first Ohio State freshman wide receiver to have 1,000 receiving yards in a season.
Smith also added that he wants to be pushed like NBA legends Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan in practice.
"I mean, just pushing me in practice. Pushing me to the limit that I want to be pushed. That's how you become great. Guys like Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan they want to be pushed, and I’m trying to be like them in football"- Jeremiah Smith
With Ohio State cruising past Tennessee in round one, head coach Ryan Day and his squad are now set for a rematch against the undefeated Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl on Jan 1. The last time these two teams faced off against each other, Smith finished with nine catches for 100 yards and one touchdown.
However, Smith told reporters that he still thinks about the offensive pass inference call on him during the Buckeyes' final drive of the contest.
"I think about that call probably every day. It was a crazy call. The DB was holding me. I just cleared his hands. I guess receivers can't be physical in football anymore, but DBs can hold 10 yards, 15 yards down the field. So, I mean, it's behind me. I know how to move from here on out. When the DB is grabbing me, I know how to move now. I guess [you] can't be physical as a receiver in college football anymore. We'll see how things play out in this game."- Jeremiah Smith
Despite not agreeing with the call, Smith mentioned that the whole team is hungry for a victory on Wednesday.
"We hungry right now. I can see it in everyone's eyes — everyone on the offensive line, quarterback Will Howard, our receiving room, we are definitely hungry for sure. [We] ready to go out to Pasadena and just put on a show."- Jeremiah Smith
Ohio State's rematch against Dan Lanning and the Ducks is set for 5:00 PM EST.