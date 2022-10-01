Skip to main content

Watch Ryan Day's Press Conference After Ohio State Beats Rutgers

The Buckeyes just beat Rutgers 49-10 in Saturday's Big Ten football game.

The Ohio State Buckeyes just knocked off Rutgers 49-10 in a completely one-sided affair at Ohio Stadium. Miyan Williams tied a school record with five rushing touchdowns, including a 70-yard burst that essentially put the game on ice (even though it was early in the second half).

Ohio State improves to 5-0 on the season, including 2-0 in Big Ten play.

C.J. Stroud had an average day statistically, going 13-for-22 for 154 yards, two scores and one interception.

Ryan Day, Stroud and at least one other player or coach will speak to reporters after the game ends.

-----

-----

-----

