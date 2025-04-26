Buckeyes Now

Ohio State QB Will Howard Sends First Message with Pittsburgh Steelers

The social media post, captioned “GO BUCKEYES GO STEELERS,” captures the moment Ohio State's Will Howard and Jack Sawyer celebrated their selection by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Chris Wilson

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard (18) and defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) celebrate the 28-14 win over the Texas Longhorns in the College Football Playoff semifinal game in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on Friday, Jan. 10, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard (18) and defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) celebrate the 28-14 win over the Texas Longhorns in the College Football Playoff semifinal game in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on Friday, Jan. 10, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. / Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In a photo that quickly made the rounds among Ohio State fans, quarterback Will Howard and edge rusher Jack Sawyer shared a video call on Saturday, just after both were selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The image, posted to X.com and captioned “GO BUCKEYES GO STEELERS,” captures a moment of celebration between two players who were instrumental in Ohio State’s 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship run.

Howard, who grew up in Pennsylvania and transferred from Kansas State to Ohio State for his final college season, became the leader of the Buckeyes’ offense, playing his best during the team's title run.

Howard’s performance in the postseason solidified his status as one of the top quarterbacks in college football in 2025. He was selected by the Steelers in the sixth round with the 185th overall pick.

Sawyer, a Columbus native and team captain, spent his entire career at Ohio State, but really made his mark in 2025. He is best remembered for his game-sealing fumble return touchdown in the Cotton Bowl, a play that sent the Buckeyes to the national championship game.

Over his college career, Sawyer developed into a reliable edge defender, finishing his senior year with nine sacks and earning second-team All-Big Ten honors. Pittsburgh drafted Sawyer in the fourth round at pick No. 123, adding him to a defense known for its strong edge play.

The Steelers, who have a reputation for developing defensive talent, see Sawyer as a high-motor addition to their pass rush rotation, while Howard enters a quarterback room that is still taking shape and will have the chance to develop behind current veterans. Both players now begin their NFL careers together in Pittsburgh, carrying with them the experience and leadership that helped Ohio State reach the top of college football.

