Former Ohio State QB Will Howard Makes Bold Statement Ahead of NFL Draft
If you don’t believe in yourself then what exactly are you doing? It is a fair question and one that former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard posed after he gave his answer for who he believes is the best quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft.
His answer won’t come as a surprise to any Buckeyes fan, or really anyone who watched Ohio State’s playoff run.
“If you don’t have that belief in yourself then what are you doing? I'm a confident guy, I feel like you have to have that confidence in yourself. I believe that I have the arm strength, I believe that I have the accuracy… Really what sets me apart is my mind.”
Howard took college football by storm at the end of the 2025 season. Ohio State was down and out and they responded with one of the greatest runs any college football team has ever had. Their wins over Tennessee, Oregon, Texas and Notre Dame were not only convincing, but they were a wake-up call to everyone that the Buckeyes were different and their quarterback was one of the best.
Throughout the draft process, Howard has consistently been in the second tier of quarterback prospects. The two top guys are Cam Ward from Miami and Shedeur Sanders from Colorado. After that, Howard is debated to be the third or fourth best available guy, and for good reason.
His only knock this year was his deep ball ability, which he clearly solved by the time the playoff rolled around. He is accurate in the short and intermediate game and he is a physical guy who is athletic enough to create when needed. He is nearly a carbon copy of Josh Allen and all he needs is one team to give him a chance.
Buckeyes fans will soon find out who that team will be and whoever it is is getting one of the top prospects available in the entire NFL Draft.