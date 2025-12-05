How Chris Henry Jr.’s decision shapes Ohio State’s future

Ohio State received fantastic news on Friday afternoon when class of 2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. announced that he will be sticking with his commitment to the Buckeyes.

Henry initially committed to Ohio State during the summer of 2023 and was set to officially sign with the Buckeyes on the first day of the national signing period on Wednesday.

However, with Ohio State's wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator Brian Hartline accepting the head coaching position at South Florida on Wednesday morning, Henry chose not to sign with the Buckeyes. Instead, he decided to wait and review his possible options.

With Henry staying true to his commitment, this is fantastic news for the Buckeyes. Rivals has him listed as the top wide receiver in the 2026 class and the seventh-best player overall.

Henry could join the team next season and step into the role of the No. 2 wide receiver, right behind Jeremiah Smith. Meanwhile, Ohio State's current No. 2 wide receiver, Carnell Tate, still has eligibility remaining. However, with him likely to be a top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, he may well decide to leave after this season.

In recent days, there have been swirling rumors suggesting that if Henry didn't commit to Ohio State, the Buckeyes might become major contenders in their search for a transfer wide receiver.

Henry's decision to stay with the Buckeyes means that Ohio State won't need to head to the transfer portal in search of a big-time wide receiver, which is actually good news.

The Buckeyes are always on the lookout to upgrade positions in the transfer portal, but they will have plenty of gaps to fill, especially on defense, next season.

Ohio State not needing to spend a large sum on the No. 2 wide receiver in the portal could allow the Buckeyes to allocate that money to other roster enhancements.

Henry's continued presence with the Buckeyes is essential beyond the 2026 season. With Smith likely heading to the NFL after next year, Henry will have two additional years before he becomes eligible for the NFL Draft.

If Henry stays out of the transfer portal, he could emerge as the Buckeyes' top wide receiver in 2027, having two full seasons to establish himself as the main guy.

Ohio State is fortunate that Henry remained committed, as the Buckeyes could have faced significant challenges next season. However, the program's future is looking incredibly bright in the coming years with Henry on board.