Future Ohio State QB’s on the Eve of the Most Important Month of Their Lives
The Ohio State Buckeyes’ quarterback position is up for grabs and each of the potential future signal callers have the opportunity to grab hold of the position for the next two or three years.
Being the quarterback on any campus is an incredible experience, but being the guy at Ohio State is life-changing. Go no further than asking Will Howard the difference between being great at Kansas State to being the quarterback of the Buckeyes. It is just different.
Now that Howard is off to the NFL, it is time for a new face and the battle is between Julian Sayin, Lincoln Kienholz and Tavien St. Clair. Each guy brings something different to the table, but each of them are also excellent athletes.
The way that it stands today, Sayin is the front-runner with Kienholz in as the number two and St. Clair bringing up position number three.
Sayin is the Alabama transfer who has all of the hype. It is believed that his arm talent is second to none and he is the guy to lead Ohio State into the post-Will Howard era.
Kienholz is an interesting prospect for the Buckeyes. He is an all-around athlete who was thrust into a tough spot in the 2023 Cotton Bowl and didn't leave Buckeyes fans with the best taste in their mouth. He can do everything that you want from a quarterback and given the chance, could surprise a lot of people.
St. Clair is as hyped a recruit as Ohio State has had in a long, long time. The 6-foot-4 five-star recruit turned down offers from every school in the country to stay home and put his name in the hat to be the next great Buckeyes quarterback. He was the number four recruit in the country, the third best at the quarterback position and the number one guy coming from Ohio.
Each of these quarterbacks have the potential to change the course of their athletic lives. Chances are that they won’t totally win the job in spring ball, but they will put themselves in position heading into the summer prior to fall camp.
The battle will be fierce and the winner will have the great power and great responsibility of being Ohio State’s quarterback.