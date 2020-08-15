SI.com
Buckeye Breakfast: Commits Enrolling Early, Bennett Christian Visiting Columbus, Jaden Akins and Quinn Ewers Verbal

Adam Prescott

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here is your headline for August 15, 2020.

Five 2021 Commits Now Set to Enroll Early
The list of future Buckeyes set to early-enroll this coming spring jumped to five in a span of 24 hours recently, as running back Evan Pryor (Thursday) and standout defensive end Jack Sawyer (Friday) announced they plan on arriving to Ohio State in January. They join running back TreVeyon Henderson, cornerback Jordan Hancock and tight end Sam Hart. Depending on what happens with a spring schedule, they might be able to play right away.

2022 Prospect Coming Up From Georgia
Tight End Bennett Christian, ranked top-20 at his position entering his junior year of high school, is apparently visiting Columbus this weekend. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day can’t meet with the 6-foot-5 prospect personally due to the NCAA extending its recruiting “dead period,” through September, but that doesn’t mean Christian and his family can’t walk around campus and explore the city. The Acworth native (Allatoona HS) recently announced his top-three schools as Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee.

Texas Football, Michigan State Basketball Land Big Recruits
Tom Izzo and the Spartans secured a third top-70 player for this upcoming 2021 class on Friday with the commitment of point guard Jaden Akins (Farmington, Mich.). The 6-foot-3 lead guard bumps MSU into the No. 4 spot in the national team rankings.

Friday evening, Tom Herman and the Longhorns landed arguably the program’s biggest recruit since Vince Young with the verbal of 2022 quarterback Quinn Ewers (Southlake, Texas). The 6-foot-3, pro-style quarterback is rated the No. 1 overall player in the entire class, and chose Texas over the likes of Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and others.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

