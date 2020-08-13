SI All-American
Michigan State Lands Elite 2021 PG Jaden Akins

Jason Jordan

The COVID-19 pandemic may have halted in-person recruiting for college basketball coaches, but the lack of FaceTime certainly hasn’t had an impact on Tom Izzo and his staff at Michigan State.  

RELATED: Max Christie blogs about his commitment to Michigan State

Izzo and Co. have reeled in three top tier players in the last month and a half, and on Thursday they added to the impressive haul reeling in rising senior point guard Jaden Akins.

Akins picked the Spartans over Michigan, DePaul, Florida, Northwestern and Mississippi State.

RELATED: Enoch Boakye announces his commitment to Michigan State

Akins’ commitment was vital for the Spartans who needed a floor general in the class to add depth to the backcourt.

Akins is a quick and shifty southpaw who scores on all three levels efficiently. He’s a gifted creator on the offensive end for himself and his teammates and anticipates well on the defensive end.

Last season at Farmington (Mich.), Akins averaged 23 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks a game. He will play at Ypsi Prep Academy (Ypsilanti, Mich.) this coming season, alongside Emoni Bates, Michigan State’s big prize in the 2022 class; though most believe that Bates will eventually join the 2021 class.

RELATED: Emoni Bates commits to Michigan State

If that happens, the Spartans will catapult to the top of the national recruiting class rankings.

As it stands, Akins joins Rolling Meadows (Ill.) shooting guard Max Christie and Douglass Academy (Detroit) shooting guard Pierre Brooks to form Michigan State’s 2021 haul thus far.

