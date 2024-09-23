Analyst Brutally Rips Ohio State Buckeyes For 'Embarrassing' Schedule
The Ohio State Buckeyes have cruised through their first three games of the season, outscoring their opponents 157-20.
The fact that Ohio State is a resounding 3-0 should not come as much of a surprise. After all, the Buckeyes boast arguably the most talented roster in the country.
However, ESPN's Paul Finebaum does not think it should be this easy for Ohio State.
Finebaum has blasted the Buckeyes for their non-conference schedule and thinks that they took the low road in 2024.
“I’ve always been a big fan of that administration up there, but I mean what we’ve seen from Ohio State this year is really beyond words,” Finebaum said on The Matt Barie Show. “The fact that they took the road less traveled, they played the worst non-conference schedule I have seen. ... Can someone explain what Ohio State’s reason and rationale has been this year?”
Ohio State's non-conference slate consisted of Akron, Western Michigan and Marshall.
“What Ohio State has done is truly a travesty, and I know they won’t be held accountable, because they’ll run the table with either no losses or one loss and it won’t matter," added Finebaum. "But it’s still embarrassing."
Finebaum didn't stop there, however.
He went on to say that the Buckeyes ripped off their fan base, and then proceeded to accuse Ohio State fans of being "sheep."
But in reality, it isn't that serious.
The Buckeyes are one of the top teams in the country regardless of who they have played, and if they end up running the table and winning a national championship in January, no one will care that they chose to beat up on Western Michigan in September.
Ohio State will open Big Ten play when it takes on the Michigan State Spartans this Saturday.