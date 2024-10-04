Analyst Identifies Major Concern For Ohio State Buckeyes vs Iowa
The Ohio State Buckeyes are heavily favored in their Week 6 matchup the Iowa Hawkeyes, but there is no question that Iowa will represent their toughest opponent yet.
Bill Landis of Dotting The Eyes has actually identified one area in particular that could give Ohio State some problems this Saturday: its interior offensive line.
The Hawkeyes boast one of the staunchest defenses in the country, and they are particularly strong up front. Landis sees that as a potential concern for the Buckeyes.
"The Hawkeyes have a pair of defensive tackles in Aaron Graves and Yahya Black who have been and will be a problem for most teams Iowa plays," Landis wrote. "The interior of Ohio State's offensive line will be stressed."
Ohio State's offensive line was generally seen as a problem area heading into 2024, especially after its rather lackluster showing last year.
The Buckeyes have held up well in the trenches thus far this season, but, as mentioned previously, they have not faced an opponent like Iowa just yet.
While Ohio State boasts a lethal two-pronged backfield in the form of Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, the Hawkeyes are allowing just 62 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks fourth in the nation.
As a result, the Buckeyes may have to rely more on the strength of their aerial attack against an Iowa secondary that has actually surrendered some big plays through the first month of the season.
Make no mistake: Ohio State should win this weekend, but it will not be a cakewalk.