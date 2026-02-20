Three Incoming Ohio State Transfers That Fans Should Be Excited About

The Ohio State Buckeyes brought in 18 players from the transfer portal as they look to reload back to the college football playoffs next season.

While most players are considered raw and unproven, there are plenty of promising things to look forward to from this class.

Here are three players fans should get excited about heading into next season.

James Smith, DT

The highest ranked interior lineman of the transfer portal, Smith should be a good fit to replace Kayden McDonald as he prepares for the NFL draft.

Smith logged 28 tackles and 6.5 TFLs last season (2.5 sacks) as he was a premier run stopper for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Smith plays physical and violent with his hands, shedding blocks and creating havoc wherever he lines up. He also is the type of player to rarely miss tackles. Expect similar production out of him this season as he looks to clean some certain aspects of his technique.

The Buckeyes defensive line was arguably the best part of the defense last season, but will undergo some heavy changes this year. Smith should be able to create havoc in the run game, while providing consistent pressure up the middle. Pair that with another year of Kenyatta Jackson Jr., and this defense could be just as good this season.

Devin McCuin, WR

You can’t coach speed, and McCuin is one of the fastest wideouts in the nation. He was a complete gamechanger for the UTSA Roadrunners last season, catching 65 passes for 726 yards and eight touchdowns.

On paper he’ll be able to bring much of the same value that Carnell Tate gave the team this year. He’ll pair nicely with Jeremiah Smith, forcing defenses to give safety help over the top to free Smith up in more intermediate routes.

Julian Sayin showed he loved the deep ball last season, and now he has a new wide receiver to let it rip to. McCuin seems like a perfect fit for the Buckeyes and the fans should be excited to have a new dynamic piece of the offense with speed Ohio State hasn’t seen in years.

Qua Russaw, LB/EDGE

A former five-star recruit who hasn’t put it all together yet, Russaw still possesses the athletic ability to be a game-wrecker.

After a solid 36 tackle season his freshman year, Russaw suffered a broken foot last season. He was limited to nine games, and was clearly not the same player. He logged just 14 tackles and a sack.

Russaw will be spending this offseason trying to put on some size and heal that foot, but his talent is undeniable. He has an extremely fast get off when lined up as an edge rusher and has the long arms and strength needed to force pressures and get tackle even while engaged on blocks.

He has an ability to blitz that is comparble to Arvell Reese. At his current size, he could adjust to play a very similar role to Reese this year.

He’s also an incredibly smart player, who has shown a knack for sniffing out screens and quick passes, often being used in a spy role to try and bat down balls. Ohio State gets a new pass rusher who is hungry for his breakout season with the Buckeyes.

Honorable Mention: Connor Hawkins, K

It’s hard for fans to get excited over a kicker, especially given Ohio State’s history, but this is a good one. The former Baylor kicker went 18/22 last season, including 10/10 from inside 40 yards. He also made all his extra points and has a career long of 54 as a redshirt freshman.