Arvell Reese Explains Why His Versatility Shouldn't Scare NFL Teams

While Arvell Reese was balling out for the Ohio State Buckeyes, he was able to do it from both an EDGE rusher and off-ball linebacker position.

That kind of versatility was great at the college level, but NFL scouts have had concern that he became good at two positions, but not elite at either by splitting reps.

During his combine interviews, Reese had a chance to address those concerns for NFL scouts, reassuring that he doesn’t think it’ll be a problem in the NFL.

“I think I played both positions pretty decent. I know I got a lot to get better at EDGE and a lot to get better at linebacker, but I’m pretty decent at both positions I think," Reese said.

Reese as an off-ball linebacker

At Ohio State, Reese played as an off-ball linebacker in early downs, specifically in sets that involved four down lineman. He was one of the team’s most consistent run stoppers and was a dominant threat on blitzes up the A or B gap.

He tallied 69 total tackles on the season and 10 TFLs. He showed an incredible ability to get downfield fast, playing hard and smart as he sniffed out and stuffed runs.

He was also solid in pass coverage. He batted two balls down last season and was able to hold his own against both tight ends and running backs. The concern for Reese will be keeping up with some of the league’s more athletic tight ends and receivers.

He has a bit of development to do in coverage if he’s going to remain an asset in off-ball assignments. He’ll also need to be more consistent at diagnosing plays at the NFL level, as he won’t always be able to take advantage of his athleticism playing downhill.

Reese as an EDGE

As an EDGE, Reese progressed into one of the nation’s best pass rushers. He recorded 6.5 sacks on the season, and provided consistent pressure when he rushed.

He had the speed to get around most offensive tackles, while still having the power to fight through blocks when needed.

At the NFl level, Reese is going to need to put on some muscle if he transitions to a more consistent EDGE. The concern is by putting on weight, he may sacrifice some of his speed and athleticism.

How team's should use Reese

If he can put on 20-30 more pounds while still maintaining his athleticism, he can become a dominant threat in the NFL. If the team that drafts him uses him correctly, expect a T.J. Watt type player who excels at rushing the passer and making contributions in the run game, but can also drop back in coverage when needed.

Versatility can be scary for NFL teams if they can’t use it right, but Reese should be able to make whatever adjustments a team needs from him. That shouldn't prevent Reese from going as high as second overall in the draft.

