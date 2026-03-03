How Ohio State’s Prospects Pushed Each Other to Dominate 2026 NFL Scouting Combine

As all of the attention of the Football world converged on the narrow 40-yard strip of turf on one of the sidelines of Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis during the past week, a few former Ohio State Buckeyes stepped out onto the field to do what they do best.

Under the brightest of lights and on the biggest of stages, they competed and they dominated.

Linebackers Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese, and defensive back Lorenzo Styles Jr. combined to put on a show at the 40-yard dash, the most anticipated event at the NFL’s main pre-Draft event.

And according to how it was described by Ohio State’s defensive coordinator, Matt Patricia, it was apparent how these Buckeyes were pushing each other.

What Patricia said about Ohio State's players in Indianapolis

While talking with guest-host Raheem Mostert on “Good Morning Football," Patricia described how everything went down at one Combine that Ohio State fans won’t soon forget.

“I’m just proud of all of our guys. Obviously we talked about Zo, running the 4.27 that he ran. I think the unique thing about the Buckeyes that were there, and this was really funny to sit in the stands, you know. Sonny and Arvell with the linebacker group, they were running. Arvell actually went first. He ran, and he ran really fast, and the crowd got excited. And I look at Sonny, who’s about five [guys] behind him in line, and Sonny’s face changes. You know, it goes to this serious look, and I go, ‘OK, Sonny’s about to run.’ And Sonny gets up, and he runs his 40, you know, blows the door off of it.

“And Zo is sitting behind me, Caleb [Downs] is sitting behind me, we’re watching and cheering. And Zo, I could just tell, he said, ‘Oh, I’m running tomorrow.’ And so you knew, that brother competition, that Buckeye competition, it was gonna be real, man. They were coming. So, I was super happy to see Zo able to come out there and blow the doors off it the next day.”

Sure enough, Reese and the Styles brothers stole the show at the Combine. Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese posted identical times of 4.46 seconds, leading all edge rushers, linebackers and defensive linemen. Meanwhile, Lorenzo Styles Jr.’s time of 4.27 was the fastest among all defensive backs, safeties and cornerbacks.

What’s next for Ohio State’s prospects after dominating the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine?

Next up comes Ohio State’s pro day, scheduled for March 25th. Here, the Buckeyes that chose not to work out at the Combine will do so in a more familiar setting, on campus. Everyone will be looking at how fast Downs, Kayden McDonald and others can halt the stopwatch.

Also, from now and leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft, there are a series of meetings with teams interested in getting some one-on-one time with the prospects, known as the Top-30 visits.

After that, it turns into a waiting game, to see where each prospect lands in the Draft, with Ohio State looking at a solid possibility of writing a ton of first-round history.

In the meantime, Patricia’s guys just delivered one of the most memorable Combines in recent memory.