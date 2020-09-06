Reports: New York Giants Sign Austin Mack to Practice Squad

Hopefully Austin Mack didn't pack his belongings too quickly.

After the former Ohio State wide receiver learned yesterday that he and former teammate Binjimen Victory would not make the New York Giants 53-man roster, the Giants signed Mack Sunday afternoon to their practice squad.

The Athletic's Dan Duggan first reported the news. The Bergen (N.J.) Record's Art Stapleton and SNY's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed the signing on Twitter.

Mack, who hails from Fort Wayne, Indiana, finished his college career with 79 receptions, 1,050 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He averaged 13.3 yards per catch. Mack never had a monster season with the Buckeyes, but was very consistent each of his last three years. In fact, his numbers in 2017-2019 were almost identical each season. He came out of high school ranked as the No. 9 wide receiver in the 2016 recruiting class.

The 23-year-old wide receiver signed with New York on April 25 as a free agent after he was not picked in April's NFL Draft.

Mack performed well at the Senior Bowl and the combine in Indianapolis.

"Going to the Senior Bowl, being able to get in front of coaches and then come here, you're able to maximize as much as you can to be able to get in front of teams, be able to get in front of the receiver coaches and be with those guys because you don't have a lot of production or targets during the game," Mack said. "So this is the time to really get out there and you have an opportunity to increase your stock or drop it, so definitely looking forward to this opportunity."

"I think it's just really cool, just to see where our room is — we're able to put out a lot of talent out of our room," Mack said February 24 about the Ohio State wide receivers. "There's a lot of competition and they're all my boys, so it's awesome to be here. We pushed each other and we're excited to see how we all run. There's a couple bets on the line, so definitely looking forward to it, man, but it's just great to see all the Buckeyes here."

