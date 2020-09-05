SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

New York Giants Release Austin Mack and Binjimen Victor

Brendan Gulick

The New York Giants have finalized their 53-man roster and unfortunately, two former Buckeyes did not make the team.

Former Ohio State wide receivers Austin Mack and Binjimen Victor were with the Giants during training camp, but were released on Saturday. Both players went undrafted last April after solid playing careers at Ohio State.

Mack, who hails from Fort Wayne, Indiana, finished his college career with 79 receptions, 1,050 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He averaged 13.3 yards per catch. Mack never had a monster season with the Buckeyes, but was very consistent each of his last three years. In fact, his numbers in 2017-2019 were almost identical each season. He came out of high school ranked as the No. 9 wide receiver in the 2016 recruiting class.

Victor's career in Scarlet and Gray found him in the endzone frequently. His 18 touchdown catches were tied with Michael Thomas and DeVier Posey for 10th most in program history. A native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Victor concluded his career with 83 catches and 1,340 receiving yards (16.1 yards per catch). He was a four-star prospect and the 12th ranked wide receiver in Florida when he left high school in 2016.

"They're all working very hard," Giants wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert told reporters in early August. "Two guys came from the same college, so they push each other. Another one came from the Princeton of the south down there, LSU. They're all doing a really good job. They're all competing, they're all studying. I like to see good, young guys with a chip on their shoulder to go out there and compete. That's what they're doing right now. They're always working hard and trying to get better."

Both players are unrestricted free agents and could sign immediately with any team should an offer present itself.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OHIO STATE VIRTUAL GAME DAY: Buckeyes Open the 2020 Season at Illinois

Ohio State kicks off its virtual 2020 season at Memorial Stadium against the Fighting Illini in week one of the NCAA21 BuckeyesNow simulated season.

Brendan Gulick

by

Brendan Gulick

GAME PREVIEW: Ohio State Launches Virtual Season at Illinois

After months of working through COVID-19, the Buckeyes get back on the gridiron against the Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

Adam Prescott

by

Brendan Gulick

Class of 2021 Punter Jesse Mirco Officially Signs Letter of Intent

23-year old Australian committed back in May. Read more about him here.

Adam Prescott

by

1MoreRebuild

Ohio State Survives Massive Scare, Escapes Illinois in Virtual Opener

Blake Haubeil's last-second field goal helps the Buckeyes avoid a monumental upset, emerging victorious, 27-24, from Memorial Stadium. Check out the highlights from week 1.

Adam Prescott

by

AutoCoachO

Cleveland Browns Need Denzel Ward's Leadership Now More Than Ever

With a thin secondary due to injuries, third-year corner will be relied on to guide younger players.

Jake Hromada

by

ActionJacksonnn

Buckeye Recruits See Dominance, Heartbreak in Friday Night Results

See how Ohio State's 2021 and 2022 football commits fared to begin the weekend.

Jake Hromada

Buckeye Breakfast: Mike Locksley Raises $40K for Potential Reward, Penn State Lands Big In-State Recruit

Maryland football coach wants more information about his son's 2017 death, while James Franklin and Penn State keep a 2022 recruit home.

Adam Prescott

Recruiting: Which Schools Have the Top Defensive Back Classes in 2021?

The six DB commits from Ohio State ranks right there with the best groups in this latest cycle.

Adam Prescott

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott Wants to Align Football Season with Big Ten

ESPN's Heather Dinich shared on Get Up this morning that Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott is trying to get the Big Ten on board with starting their football seasons simultaneously.

Brendan Gulick

Early Enrolled Freshmen Won't Be Eligible for Spring Season

Big Ten and Pac-12 schools were hoping their early enrollees would be eligible for a potential spring season, but the NCAA Football Oversight Committee isn't allowing it. Read more.

Brendan Gulick