New York Giants Release Austin Mack and Binjimen Victor

The New York Giants have finalized their 53-man roster and unfortunately, two former Buckeyes did not make the team.

Former Ohio State wide receivers Austin Mack and Binjimen Victor were with the Giants during training camp, but were released on Saturday. Both players went undrafted last April after solid playing careers at Ohio State.

Mack, who hails from Fort Wayne, Indiana, finished his college career with 79 receptions, 1,050 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He averaged 13.3 yards per catch. Mack never had a monster season with the Buckeyes, but was very consistent each of his last three years. In fact, his numbers in 2017-2019 were almost identical each season. He came out of high school ranked as the No. 9 wide receiver in the 2016 recruiting class.

Victor's career in Scarlet and Gray found him in the endzone frequently. His 18 touchdown catches were tied with Michael Thomas and DeVier Posey for 10th most in program history. A native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Victor concluded his career with 83 catches and 1,340 receiving yards (16.1 yards per catch). He was a four-star prospect and the 12th ranked wide receiver in Florida when he left high school in 2016.

"They're all working very hard," Giants wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert told reporters in early August. "Two guys came from the same college, so they push each other. Another one came from the Princeton of the south down there, LSU. They're all doing a really good job. They're all competing, they're all studying. I like to see good, young guys with a chip on their shoulder to go out there and compete. That's what they're doing right now. They're always working hard and trying to get better."

Both players are unrestricted free agents and could sign immediately with any team should an offer present itself.

