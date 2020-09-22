SI.com
Gambling: Odds to Win Big Ten Championship, Special Ohio State Props

Adam Prescott

With just one month until the long-awaited Big Ten football season commencing October 24, the oddsmakers at SportsBettingDime have released a variety of options and props for each team and.

Not surprisingly, Ohio State (-145) is favored to win another title. See below for the full list off odds to win the Big Ten Championship, national title odds for the league’s top-five teams, and then a few additional props related just to the Buckeyes.

Leave us a note in the comment section with your favorite bets!

ODDS TO WIN THE BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP:
1. Ohio State - (-145)
2. Wisconsin - (+830)
3. Penn State - (+1075)
4. Michigan - (+1225)
5. Minnesota - (+2800)
6. Iowa - (+3750)
7. Northwestern - (+4350)
7. Nebraska - (+4350)
9. Indiana - (+7500)
10. Michigan State - (+13000)
11. Purdue - (+14600)
12. Illinois - (+48000)
13. Maryland - (+50000)
14. Rutgers - (+150000)

NOTES/EXPLANATION: One must risk $145 on Ohio State in order to net $100. Conversely, a $10 bet on Minnesota would win $280, or a $10 wager on Rutgers would bring in $15,000.

ODDS TO WIN THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP:
1. Ohio State - (+350) … or 3.5 to 1
2. Penn State – 35/1
3. Wisconsin – 52/1
4. Michigan – 59/1
5. Minnesota – 145/1

SPECIAL OHIO STATE PLAYER SEASON PROPS:
Chris Olave Over/Under Receiving Yards - 578.5
Justin Fields Over/Under Passing Yards - 1,925.5
Justin Fields Over/Under Passing Touchdowns - 22.5

Ohio State is now officially “in season” per NCAA rules, and are now subject to the in-season limits of 20 hours per week, four hours per day, and one required day off per week. Contact drills cannot start until daily antigen testing is operational on all 14 campuses, per the recommendation of the Big Ten Council of President/Chancellor’s Medical Subcommittee.

