Ryan Day Preaches Toughness as Buckeyes Ramp Up Preparations for 2020 Season

With the season kicking off on October 24 against Nebraska, the Buckeyes have officially re-opened preseason practice. The team is still not permitted to go with full pads and for contact drills, as those practices can't begin until Sept. 30 when each school in the league may begun daily rapid antigen testing. Until then, teams will practice in helmets and spider pads with no contact.

But for the purposes of NCAA rules, Ohio State is now "in season" and may practice up to 20 hours per week, four hours per day, with one required off day per week.

Meanwhile, as the team is ramping up its time on the practice field, Ryan Day joined the Ohio State IMG Sports Network's Buckeye Roundtable Monday evening to chat about the tone of practice and focus for the team in the immediate future. He spoke about the team trying to get tougher and a focus on building depth, knowing that could be tested this season.

Day said the Buckeyes are treating practice like they are starting training camp over again, but it's been a challenge to not have full pads on. “We got to kind of kick-start to get into playing shape.” In a couple week, the team will begin modeling their practice sessions to a normal game week.

Coach Day knows its hard to truly build toughness when the team is still in spider pads, but that's a major priority for them. On the challenge of building toughness as a team when they have “We've got to be tough, we've got to be physical ... once the pads go on, we're going to have to go.”

Regarding their current practice protocols: “We're hoping that once we get the daily tests, we're able to get a little bit more back to normal.”

It was a huge lift for Ohio State to get two of their captains back after previously opting out this fall. Regarding Wyatt Davis and Shaun Wade, Day said, “Two All-Americans, two captains, a lot of experience there. To see Buckeye Nation embrace them, that won't be forgotten around here ... To come right back, so quickly too, it just shows you how much they love their teammates, they love Ohio State.”

If a player tests positive for the virus, they will not be available for 21 days - a telltale sign that the Buckeyes need to embrace building depth as they ramp up for the season. “We have to have extraordinary depth. Now more than ever, we're gonna need some of the guys that maybe wouldn't have an opportunity to play.” Day also said they've told all 120 players - including walk-ons - they'll be needed at some point this year and they should be mentally preparing to play every game.

While the team is always focused on the upcoming opponents, Day and his coaches have a slightly different outlook for the next couple weeks. They know they open the season with Nebraska on Oct. 24, but after only a few spring practices and a disjointed fall to this point, the Buckeyes are focused on development, fundamentals and getting in shape for the season ahead.

