Brutal Winter Weather Bound for Dallas as Cotton Bowl Approaches
As the Ohio State Buckeyes are in the midst of preparing for their contest against the Texas Longhorns in the 2025 Cotton Bowl, the recent news of brutal winter weather heading into North Texas has a chance to impact Friday' contest.
However, the Cotton Bowl Committee released an official statement on Tuesday, stating that the contest remains as scheduled despite the potential brutal weather conditions.
"We continue to monitor weather reports, and over the last 24 hours, the forecast for later this week has improved according to the National Weather Service. We have been meeting routinely with city officials, the Director of Transportation for North Texas and the College Football Playoff. Should the forecast shift, we are prepared for all contingencies. North Texas highways are already being brined and plans are in place to assure a safe environment for everyone in and around AT&T Stadium on game day. The teams arrive tomorrow, as planned, and the 2025 CFP Semifinals at the 89th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic will kick off on Friday evening as scheduled."- Cotton Bowl Committee
According to local news channel WFAA.com, "2 inches to 6 inches of snow and sleet combination looks most likely for the DFW area, but pure snow may not happen until later Thursday into Thursday night." The Dallas-Fort Worth area is also expected to see a mixture of freezing rain a sleet with "a coating of .10in of ice is possible on mostly elevated surfaces," throughout the day on Thursday.
The 89th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic is set for Friday, Jan 10 at 7:30 PM EST on ESPN.