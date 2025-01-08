Buckeyes Now

Brutal Winter Weather Bound for Dallas as Cotton Bowl Approaches

The recent reports of brutal winter weather conditions set to hit North Texas this week has a chance to impact Ohio State's matchup against Texas in the Cotton Bowl.

Dylan Feltovich

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Brutus knocks over a pylon during the third quarter of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against the Missouri Tigers at AT&T Stadium. Ohio State lost 14-3.
Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Brutus knocks over a pylon during the third quarter of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against the Missouri Tigers at AT&T Stadium. Ohio State lost 14-3. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

As the Ohio State Buckeyes are in the midst of preparing for their contest against the Texas Longhorns in the 2025 Cotton Bowl, the recent news of brutal winter weather heading into North Texas has a chance to impact Friday' contest.

However, the Cotton Bowl Committee released an official statement on Tuesday, stating that the contest remains as scheduled despite the potential brutal weather conditions.

"We continue to monitor weather reports, and over the last 24 hours, the forecast for later this week has improved according to the National Weather Service. We have been meeting routinely with city officials, the Director of Transportation for North Texas and the College Football Playoff. Should the forecast shift, we are prepared for all contingencies. North Texas highways are already being brined and plans are in place to assure a safe environment for everyone in and around AT&T Stadium on game day. The teams arrive tomorrow, as planned, and the 2025 CFP Semifinals at the 89th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic will kick off on Friday evening as scheduled."

Cotton Bowl Committee

According to local news channel WFAA.com, "2 inches to 6 inches of snow and sleet combination looks most likely for the DFW area, but pure snow may not happen until later Thursday into Thursday night." The Dallas-Fort Worth area is also expected to see a mixture of freezing rain a sleet with "a coating of .10in of ice is possible on mostly elevated surfaces," throughout the day on Thursday.

The 89th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic is set for Friday, Jan 10 at 7:30 PM EST on ESPN.

Published
Dylan Feltovich
DYLAN FELTOVICH

Dylan Feltovich attended John Carroll University and started working for numerous sites in the On SI network in 2023 as a staff writer. He has covered high school and college events around the Northeast Ohio area for several years.

Home/News