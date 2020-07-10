BuckeyesNow
Buckeye Breakfast: Big Ten Schedule Change, Ryan Day Mask Pledge, Urban Meyer No Spring Football

Brendan Gulick

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here are your headlines for July 10, 2020.

Big Ten Enforces Conference-Only Schedules for Fall Sports

The Big Ten handed down a marquee decision on Thursday, becoming the first of the Power 5 leagues to alter its 2020 fall sports plans and limit competitions to inter-conference matchups - and that's if games are allowed to happen at all. While the football programs have received the lion's share of coverage, the scheduling changes also impact men's and women's soccer, men's and women's cross country, women's volleyball and field hockey teams of all 14 schools across the league.

Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith said Thursday he's "very concerned" that the Buckeyes won't be able to compete this fall.

The Buckeyes announced on Wednesday that they have suspended voluntary summer workouts after the latest round of CoVID-19 testing came back. There is no official timetable for student-athletes returning to campus.

Ryan Day Joins "Wear a Mask" Social Media Campaign

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day posted a video on social media Thursday, joining many of his colleagues from within the athletic department. Ohio State athletics has tried to spread a simple message to the public this week ... if you want any chance of watching games this fall, wear a mask and slow the spread of the virus.

Spring Football Season? Urban Meyer Says "No Chance"

It seems to be the least popular option in the debate to have a college football season, but the potential to push the season until the spring of 2021 has at least been considered. Some coaches and athletic directors see it as a last option, but a viable one at a minimum.

Former Ohio State coach and Big Ten Network Coach of the Decade Urban Meyer isn't on board with that choice.

“You talk about student-athlete welfare, no chance. You’re not doing that,” Meyer said Thursday.

It's a valid point. A spring season followed by an on-time start to the 2021 season would mean anywhere from 24-30 games in approximately nine months. Is that considered in the best interest of the student-athlete? You could certainly argue it's not.

So if he were still coaching, what would it take for him to be comfortable moving forward during this uncertainty?

We hope you have a great holiday, and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

