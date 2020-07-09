BREAKING: Big Ten Expected to Announce Conference-Only Football Schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten is expected to announce today that a conference-only football schedule will be implemented for this fall.

Some presidents and athletic directors have preferred league-only schedules. Others, meanwhile, have stressed the option of keeping one additional game beyond to maintain some marquee contests (see below). Big Ten head coaches were given the opportunity to weigh in Thursday morning.

Most Big Ten schools will lose three non-conference games already on the 2020 schedule, some of which are massive contests. In addition to Ohio State not traveling to Oregon on September 12, there would also be no Wisconsin at Notre Dame at Lambeau Field, Michigan at Washington, Penn State at Virginia Tech, Miami (FL) at Michigan State and others.

Ohio State’s other non-league dates this year are a pair of Mid-American Conference (MAC) schools in Bowling Green (9/5) and Buffalo (9/19). A total of 36 games would be removed from the schedule.

The announcement comes one day after the Ivy League announced it will play no varsity sports for the remainder of the calendar year. Also yesterday, Ohio State’s Department of Athletics suspended all voluntary workouts on campus after its latest CoVID-19 test results came back.

FBS Division I programs are all expected to open preseason camp in early August.The Buckeyes are slated to return August 7.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more details become available.

