Buckeye Breakfast: Buckeyes Suspend Workouts, Big Ten Game at Wrigley Field Moved, Stanford Cancels Eleven Sports

Brendan Gulick

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here are your headlines for July 9, 2020.

Ohio State Buckeyes Suspend Voluntary Workouts

The Ohio State Athletic Department issued a statement on Wednesday evening, saying it is suspending all voluntary workouts for student-athletes in seven different sports - including football. The Buckeyes had reported to campus for voluntary strength and conditioning sessions on June 8 after their spring practices were cut short by the CoVID-19  pandeimc.

The university has not set a timetable for a resumption of those workouts. The Ohio State football season is scheduled to begin on September 5 against Bowling Green. For teams that open the season on Sept. 5, the NCAA Division I Council approved a plan last month for mandatory workouts to begin this coming Monday., July 13. It appears that will not happen in Columbus as scheduled, unless something changes drastically between now and then.

Wisconsin, Northwestern Football Game at Wrigley Field is Canceled

Northwestern and the Chicago Cubs jointly released today that the November 7 matchup between Wisconsin and the Wildcats will no longer take place at Wrigley Field. The two organizations said that "the decision was made after close consultation with the Cubs, state and local authorities and the Big Ten Conference, and in consideration of the myriad challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic."

Meanwhile, a Northwestern official confirmed to AllBadgers.com on Wednesday afternoon that if the divisional matchup between the two programs still takes place on Nov. 7, it will be played at Ryan Field on Northwestern's campus.

Stanford Discontinues Eleven Varsity Sports

Many mid-major schools have announced in recent weeks that the catastrophic financial impact from the CoVID-19 pandemic has forced them to discontinue a myriad of athletic programs. But Wednesday's announcement from Stanford struck a different chord. At the conclusion of the 2020-2021 academic calendar, the Cardinal are discontinuing eleven varsity sports, including men's volleyball, wrestling and field hockey.

As SI writer Pat Forde put it in his piece yesterday, "the Ohio State and Ivy League developments tell you where we are in college athletics—adrift, lacking answers and failing to gain ground on a relentless pandemic. The Stanford development tells you where we’re going if the current trends continue—toward the economic obliteration of college sports as we know them."

We hope you have a great holiday, and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

