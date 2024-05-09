Buffalo Bills Officially Sign Former Ohio State Buckeyes WR
The Ohio State Buckeyes had just four players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, the fewest for the program since three were selected in 2013.
But one former Buckeye is keeping the NFL dream alive despite going undrafted.
The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday that they've signed former Ohio State receiver Xavier Johnson to a undrafted free-agent deal ahead of the team's rookie minicamp this weekend.
A Cincinnati native, Johnson has been with Ohio State since the 2018-19 season after walking on to the team. He played receiver and running back while making four starts across 56 career games.
The past two seasons, Johnson posted 26 catches for 329 receiving yards and two touchdowns while adding 44 carries for 353 yard and one score.
Now signed, Johnson has the potential to carve out a depth or practice squad role with the Bills. Value on special teams is an option as well, as Johnson Jr. had 29 kickoff returns for 601 yards during his collegiate career with the Buckeyes.