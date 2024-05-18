Can Ohio State Sway 5-Star 2025 WR Dakorien Moore After LSU De-Commitment?
Ohio State Buckeyes five-star 2025 wideout target Dakorien Moore has de-committed from the LSU Tigers. Moore is ranked as the No. 3 overall recruit nationally and the No. 1 recruit from the state of Texas. He's also the No. 1 wideout recruit per On3 Industry Standards.
Moore committed to the Tigers in August of 2023 but changed his mind and announced his de-commitment on Thursday, as he posted on social media. He also announced he's not accepting any other recruitment offers right now.
While the Buckeyes are hopeful for an opportunity, all rumors have Moore staying in his home state of Texas and committing to the Longhorns.
Ohio State recently lost the commitment of four-star receiver Jayvan Boggs and was left off Jaime Ffrench's top three list.
Moore was a big part of the 2022 6A Division I Texas state championship for the Duncanville Panthers. The 5-11, 175-pounder tallied 764 receiving yards and six scores that season and enjoyed every bit of playing under the bright lights in big games.
"My freshman year, I was making big plays, and my sophomore year, I was also making big plays, so I think that was the standard that I set coming into high school," Moore said. "And I want to carry that over to the next level."
Still, the Buckeyes will have every chance to shoot their shot with Moore, with the five-star set to take an official visit to Columbus in the coming weeks.
And given their history of developing their receiver talent and getting those players into the NFL in recent years, it will be hard for Moore to not give the Buckeyes a hard look.