BREAKING: Ohio State Buckeyes Lose Commitment From 4-Star Cornerback
The Ohio State Buckeyes have a slew of talented commits in the 2025 recruiting class, but lost one of them on Thursday.
Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, four-star cornerback Blake Woodby has decommitted from Ohio State and will be reopening his recruitment.
Woodby, a product of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, M.D., originally committed to the Buckeyes on Oct. 14 after making an unofficial visit on Oct. 7. He had received offers from other elite programs like Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee and many more.
Per 247Sports' rankings, Woodby is the No. 2 overall recruit in the state of Maryland and the No, 7 overall cornerback in the country. He was set to make an official visit to Columbus starting on June 14.
The Buckeyes now have 12 commitments for 2025 after Woodby's decision. Ohio State's class still features five-star cornerbacks Devin Sanchez and Na'eem Offord along with three-star safeties DeShawn Stewart and Cody Haddad. Sanchez and Offord are currently listed as the two top CBs overall in the entire 2025 recruiting class.