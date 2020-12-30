Clemson OC Tony Elliott in CoVID Protocol, Unavailable for Sugar Bowl

Elliott is currently subject to Clemson's CoVID-19 protocols and won't be with the team this weekend.

Ohio State will certainly have its hands full with the Clemson Tigers offense on Friday. They're going to play against one of the all-time great quarterbacks in college football history in Trevor Lawrence and the ACC's all-time rushing leader in Travis Etienne.

But the Buckeyes may have just caught a break.

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott will not be traveling with the Tigers to the Allstate Sugar Bowl today because of CoVID-19 protocols. Elliott calls the offensive plays for Clemson.

Ross Dellenger from Sports Illustrated indicates that Elliott tested positive and gave some perspective on a possible return.

Clemson has not officially announced whether or not Elliott has the virus or if he came in contact with someone who does, but either way, he won't be with the team for Friday's College Football Playoff semifinal.

Elliott also serves as Clemson's running backs coach. He won the 2017 Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant coach.

Elliott just addressed the media on Tuesday to discuss the game, so it's likely that this revelation came to be within the last 24 hours.

Ohio State and Clemson are each expected to release their status reports on Friday morning ahead of the 8 p.m. kickoff Friday night.

----

You may also like:

Five Major Storylines for Ohio State, Clemson CFP Rematch

Trevor Lawrence Reflects on Relationship with Justin Fields

Three Most Pressing Questions Ahead of the Sugar Bowl

Wyatt Davis is the Quintessential Buckeye

VIDEO: Mercedes-Benz Superdome Prepares the Field for the Sugar Bowl

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook